Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident on Sangla Chetkul road in Kinnaur
By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 11:21 PM2021-11-14T23:21:16+5:302021-11-14T23:30:07+5:30
Three people were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident at Sangla Chetkul road near Batseri Gate in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.
A Maruti car had overturned at the Sangla Chetkul road. The mishap was reported to the police by District Emergency Operation Centre.
The injured persons were take-up for immediate medical assistance at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sangla.
Details of deceased and injured persons are still awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
