Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident on Sangla Chetkul road in Kinnaur

Three people were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident at Sangla Chetkul road near Batseri Gate in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.

A Maruti car had overturned at the Sangla Chetkul road. The mishap was reported to the police by District Emergency Operation Centre.

The injured persons were take-up for immediate medical assistance at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sangla.

Details of deceased and injured persons are still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

