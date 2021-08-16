Himachal Pradesh CM extends gratitude to people for participating in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur extended gratitude towards the people of the state for celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Independence Day provides us with the opportunity to pay respect to the thousands of freedom fighters and unsung heroes who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country," Thakur said.

Thakur also thanked the people of the State for actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting the flag at their homes, villages and workplaces.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor