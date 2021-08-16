Himachal Pradesh CM pays floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to 'Bharat Ratan' former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at The Ridge in Shimla on Monday.

While interacting with reporters, Chief Minister said that "Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great statesman and visionary who realizes the dream of good governance and development of the nation with determination and farsightedness."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee has special affection and love with the people of Himachal Pradesh and considered Himachal Pradesh his second home," Thakur further added."Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna launched during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has proved boon to Himachal Pradesh as it has ensured road connectivity to far-flung villages of the State," he added.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal and other leaders also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

