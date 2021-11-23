Himachal Pradesh reports 110 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Monday.

The state registered three new fatalities taking the death tally to 3,817.

142 patients recovered from the virus that increased the number of recoveries in the state to 2,21,796.

The total number of active cases stands at 875, said the health department.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor