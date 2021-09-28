Himachal Pradesh: Twelve trekkers stuck on Spiti glacier, 2 dead

Twelve members of a 16-member trekking team have been stranded on the Khammigar Glacier in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, killing two of them. The district administration has launched a special operation to rescue other stranded trekkers. A 32-member rescue squad has been set up.

A team of 16 trekkers had gone for trekking on Khamigar Glacier, according to information received by the local administration from two trekkers who arrived on foot on Monday. 12 of them are still stuck at the top. According to Lahaul-Spiti DC Neeraj Kumar, "Two trekkers died on the way. To get the other trapped people out, a 32-member rescue squad has been formed. Other trekkers will be rescued soon. "

DC Neeraj Kumar further said, "Helicopters tried to rescue the stranded trekkers, but due to bad weather, the helicopters could not reach. Seven of the stranded trekkers are from the Arete Mountaineering Foundation (Club) in Hridaypur, West Bengal. The club is registered with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

Rescue operations will begin from some villages in the Pin Valley to rescue 12 trekkers stranded in the Khamigar Glacier. The rescue squad will reach Changthango from Kah on the first day, Changthango to Dhar Thango on the second day and Khamigar Glacier from Dharthango on the last day on September 28. After rescuing the trekkers, the rescue team will reach Kahla from Khamigar in the next three days.