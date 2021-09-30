Himachal: Secondary examination of classes 9, 12 to be conducted in two terms on 50:50 syllabus basis
By ANI | Published: September 30, 2021 07:18 AM2021-09-30T07:18:38+5:302021-09-30T07:30:07+5:30
Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification said, "Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9th to 12th will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.
There will also be a reduction of 30 per cent in the course as per the last academic session 2020-21, the notification read.
( With inputs from ANI )
