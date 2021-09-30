Himachal: Secondary examination of classes 9, 12 to be conducted in two terms on 50:50 syllabus basis

Secondary stage examinations in Himachal Pradesh for 2021-22 batch of class 9 and 12, under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, would be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification said, "Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9th to 12th will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

There will also be a reduction of 30 per cent in the course as per the last academic session 2020-21, the notification read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor