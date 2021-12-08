His four decades of selfless service was marked by exceptional gallantry, heroism: President condoles General Rawat's demise

Condoling the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday termed the former "one of the nation's bravest sons" and said that General Rawat's four decades of selfless service to the armed forces was marked by "exceptional gallantry and heroism."

Bipin Rawat died after a military helicopter crashed in Conoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday."I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," tweeted Kovind.

President Kovind further added, "It's deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join my fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

The Indian Air Force today informed that General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the aircraft crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were on-board the crashed chopper. These include Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal are among those on board the aircraft.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor