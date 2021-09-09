Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

In a joint operation of the security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was apprehended from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

As per a statement released by the Awantipora police, 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police district Awantipora.

During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon," read the statement.

"The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him," it added.

The apprehended person, identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, is a resident of Mandakpal village in Khrew. Khanday is an active terrorist of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

