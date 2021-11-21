Hockey Premier League organised by Indian Army concludes to celebrate 73rd Poonch link-up day

Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, said a hockey coach, Pawan Kumar.

"Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, the league started on Nov 12 with 6 teams of boys & 4 teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League," he said.

Dog and Horse shows were also organized by Army during the concluding event of the Hockey Premier League yesterday.

( With inputs from ANI )

