“Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, India”, 2021 kicks off

India is known for its vast culture and diversity. Yes, it's amazing India is a country that includes different religions, festivals, and people. India celebrates nearly 100 festivals every year, among those festive the most interesting and cheerful occasion is 'Hornbill Festival in Nagaland', this occasion is celebrated by the people of Nagaland and stars from 1st of December to 10th of December.

Nagaland’s 16 major tribes-the Angami, Rengma, Zeliang, Kuki, Kachari, Chakhesang, Pochury, Chang, Ao, Konyak, Phom, Khiamniungan, Yimkhiung, Sangtam, Lotha, and Sumi's come together to enjoy this occasion we can say the whole of Northeast India itself come together. The people celebrate by 10 days of dancing, singing, and stories as ancient as the forest of Nagaland themselves.

The 10-day event showcases the region’s tribal attire, food, films, dances, local and international music traditions, and other cultures and practices in a medley of cultural exchanges.

The 22nd Hornbill Festival will feature over 100 activities across different locations. While the festival will be focused on Kisama, 12 kilometers from Kohima, events, and celebrations will take place across Kohima and the surrounding districts, including the commercial town of Dimapur and villages such as Jotsoma, Dzukou, and Kigwema.

The event will be streamed live on the Hornbill TV channel, which is available on Tata Sky and Jio TV, from December 1-10 this year.