Hospital staff rapes patient woman in bathroom, arrested

A young woman was raped in Aligarh district near NCR in Delhi. The victim was undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Trauma Centre. Meanwhile, a young man working in a medical store raped a young woman in a hospital bathroom late on Thursday night. The next morning, the girl was found after she was not in her ward. She was seen crying outside the bathroom. After getting information about the incident from the victim, she narrated the whole incident.

Following the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case and arrested the culprit. The victim, 22, went missing from her bed on Thursday night. The chief medical officer of the hospital then asked the security personnel of the hospital to search for her. As security guards searched for the victim, they heard screams in the hospital bathroom. Some time later, the young woman came out of the bathroom on the first floor of the hospital crying. The staff caught the culprit and handed him over to the police.

According to the information that came to light during the interrogation, Naradham was working in the medical store of the hospital. He used to come to the ward every time to help the victim under different pretexts. When he saw the girl going to the bathroom, he took advantage of the situation and abused her. Shockingly, the victim's family was not even aware that she was hospitalized. The girl, a resident of Faridabad, was admitted to the hospital by the railway police after she was injured in a train accident. She was being treated at the hospital as no information about her family has been received yet.