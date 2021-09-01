Houseboats resume operation for tourists in Kerala's Kumarakom despite rising COVID numbers

Houseboat tourism has resumed in Kerala's Kumarakom more than one and a half years since it shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

This comes after the transport authority of the Kerala government permitted the operation of houseboats, sources said.

Kumarakom is famed for its lakes and rivulets with houseboats and is one of the most sought after tourism destinations in Kerala.

Sabumon Kalarikkal, owner of a houseboat told ANI, "The tourism sector has restarted now. However, only a few tourists have been coming. We hope that the sector makes a recovery after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year."

In an effort to provide a safe environment to the tourists, most workers and employers at these houseboats have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shiju S, a staff member on the houseboat said that "they have both the doses of COVID vaccines".

This comes even as Kerala continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Kerala reported 30,203 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state health department bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

