How long people will have to wear masks? Here's what Niti Aayog member VK Paul said

Dr. VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog, has commented on the background of coronavirus in India. Given the growing and declining number of corona patients in the country, masks will have to be worn until next year. Also, the possibility of a third wave of corona cannot be ruled out, said Dr. VK Paul.

Dr. VK Paul said that wearing a mask will not stop now. You will have to wear a mask for the next few years or even for years to come. Because the fight against covid can only be won with discipline, vaccines and effective drugs. I believe we will overcome this pandemic.

Asked about the possibility of a third wave, Dr. Paul said the third wave of corona cannot be ruled out. According to NDTV, Paul said the next three to four months are very important. We need to protect ourselves and prevent outbreaks. He also warned regarding reducing safety during the upcoming festival. Doing so can spread the infection on a large scale.

Meanwhile, the Covid protocol includes wearing a mask, washing hands with a sanitizer, social distancing, and so on. Wearing a mask is considered to be the most effective way to combat infectious disease. A second wave of corona wreaked havoc in the country. The country was witnessing record number of coronavirus cases every day.