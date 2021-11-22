How UN, US Supreme Court, celebs hail Islam and peace

Mumbai, Nov 22 When acclaimed US scholar in inter-faith and Christian-Muslim relations, Dr. Craig Considine speaks up for Islam, the Muslim world is all ears.

The Professor at the Rice University, Texas, recently launched his new tome, "People Of The Book: Prophet Muhammad's Encounters With Christ", which is creating waves in religious and academic circles world over.

"Defending the honour of Prophet Muhammad is challenging. Some critics would rather me 'convert' than defend him. Others call me a 'heretic'. Folks even say I honour him only for 'fame'. Beyond the coercion, condemnations, and slander is the reality. He inspires me. That is the truth," Dr. Considine said at some of the reactions he encountered.

Earlier, his statement that "the US Supreme Court honours Prophet Muhammad as one of the greatest law-givers in history" and how "Harvard University Law School recognises the Quran as one of the leading books for justice in world" had triggered debates on both sides.

"I share these facts when people say 'Islam is incompatible with US Values'," he had justified his statements.

However, Dr. Considine has legions of admirers and defenders among the Muslim faithful in India, who credit him with rendering yeoman services towards inter-faith understanding, and many of his statements though little known to the laity are common knowledge among scholars and experts on both sides.

"Not only the US Supreme Court, even the United Nations Building in New York has Islamic inscriptions that few may have noticed..." said Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan, and the 27th direct descendent of the revered saint, Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisty

