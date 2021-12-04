HPSC scam: Deepender Hooda gives 15-days to govt to conduct court-monitored CBI probe

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday gave the government a "15-day ultimatum" for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment scam.

Hooda joined the protest of the Haryana Youth Congress against the alleged Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment scam and gave 15 days to the government to get the investigation of this recruitment scam.

Calling it possibly the biggest recruitment scam of the country, he gave the government a 15-day ultimatum for a court monitored CBI probe in the scam.

He said if the government did not announce a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, if the names of each and every culprit of the recruitment scam were not revealed and did not apologize to lakhs of youth of Haryana within 15 days, then a big Yuva Aakrosh Rally would be organised in Sonipat on December 19.

Deepender said the recruitment scam in Haryana had left behind all the scams in the country and that the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh also got dwarfed in front of this scam. He congratulated State Youth Congress President Divyanshu Budhiraja for this successful event and said the fight of the farmers has been won, and now the battle of the youth has to be won. Deepender Hooda gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Constitution, Jai Naujawan.

While addressing the youth of Haryana present there, Deepender said this is a trailer. "Today, through the dharna, the youth have tried to make their voice reach the ears of this deaf government. The sweat of youth will bring change in Haryana. This government used to describe itself as powerful even during the farmers' movement and used to talk about not taking a step back, but when the farmer stood up, this government ran back."

Hooda said the youth of Haryana is today facing the highest unemployment rate in the country. "In the report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) every month and NITI Aayog of the Government of India every year, it is clear that Haryana has the highest unemployment in India. The government, which claims to be honest, has been exposed by bundles of notes and blank answer sheets. In the matter of employment, both the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission have the same formula- give a sack of notes to get a job, leave the form completely blank," he said.

He said there is no post of Deputy Secretary in HPSC and this post was created for the first time in HPSC. "After this, an officer was put on the post and crores of rupees were recovered from this person. The work was going on like a paper leak and a recruitment gang as more than two dozen papers were leaked in the state. The company, whose name came in the paper leak scam, was given the contract again," he said.

"Who empowered the officer so much that he was not afraid even in taking crores of rupees in the office and Rs three crore 60 lakh rupees were seized from HPSC officials," Deepender questioned.

He said no officer can boldly take a bribe of crores of rupees in the office without protection from the 'above.' He questioned the government as to who created this post and posted this officer. He added that the rate list came out in the interrogation of this officer and rates for each paper were fixed. "The rates were fixed at 35 to 40 lakhs for dental surgeons, 20 lakhs for staff nurses, 10 lakhs for ANMs," he stated.

Deepender Hooda said that till 2014, Haryana was at the forefront of per capita income and per capita investment. "Haryana used to show the way to other states in terms of employment and people from far and wide used to come to Haryana for employment. But today, our unemployment rate is four times the average unemployment of the country. The youth who are facing the highest unemployment in the country are being hit by the biggest recruitment scam ever," he said.

"No new investment, new factory was established in the state since the last eight years. The big and approved projects of Haryana like International Airport, Rail Coach Factory were moved to other states. Far from new factories and industrial units coming to the state, even existing factories are moving away," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor