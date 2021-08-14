Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized from J-K's Doda

Published: August 14, 2021

In a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized from a decade-old natural crevasse in the Sarola forest of Doda district on Friday.

According to the Indian Army, the cache included one Chinese pistol, one 12 Bore Rifle, two country-made hand-guns, five Chinese grenades and explosives.

Further investigation is underway.

