Husband, in-laws held for suicide of young Kerala wife

Kochi, Nov 24 A day after, a 21-year-old law student was found hanging at her house near here, police on Wednesday took into custody her husband and his parents, who had gone into hiding soon after the suicide news surfaced.

The victim had penned a suicide note demanding strictest punishment possible for her husband Suhail, his parents- Yusuf and Rukhia.

The police probe team took into custody the three from their relatives' house near Kothamangalam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In her note, the woman had also demanded strict action against local police official C.L. Sudheer for failing to act on her complaint and siding with her "tormentors".

As the news spread, top police officials began a probe, removed Sudheer from the post and launched an investigation into his acts.

The young couple had a love marriage and soon after, the man's family allegedly started demanding dowry. For the past several months, the couple was living separately.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who hails from the district, slammed the police for its "callous attitude" and demanded corrective steps in this regard.

