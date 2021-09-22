Hyderabad Court passes order restraining Revanth Reddy from linking KT Rao with drugs scandal

A Hyderabad court on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy and his agents from making any defamatory statements against state Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao in connection with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the drugs scandal.

As per a statement released by Rao, the city civil court issued a notice to Reddy and adjourned the matter for further consideration on October 20, 2021.

"The court is pleased to pass an ex-parte ad interim injunction restraining Anumula Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libellous or scandalous statements either by way of print, electronic media, in public or in private including the social media and the internet linking K Taraka Rama Rao with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ED in the drugs scandal," stated the order passed by the third Additional Chief Judge.

Rao had approached the city civil court at Hyderabad claiming that various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations were made by Reddy falsely linking the minister with the investigation being conducted by the ED against the allegations of drugs and psychotropic substances being abused by various accused.

Earlier on Saturday, Reddy proposed a 'white challenge' to politicians and celebrities aiming to eradicate the drug menace in the state. "I am introducing a white challenge. I name IT Minister KT Rama Rao and ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to accept this challenge," he stated.

Reportedly, Rao offered to go through a drug test in response to criticism from Reddy that he had become the 'brand ambassador of drugs'. He said that the Congress leader was crossing all the limits of decency in linking him to the drugs' issue.

The two leaders have been indulged in an altercation with each other on the microblogging site Twitter for the past few months.

( With inputs from ANI )

