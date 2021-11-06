Hyderabad Police arrests psycho killer

Hyderabad City Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing two persons.

Police arrested Mohd Qadeer (48) from Nampally Public Gardens for allegedly killing a footpath dweller and another person for no reason.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, Mohd Qadeer (48) demanded cash from a footpath dweller near Tabanda X road. When the person refused, the accused hit him with a stone slab twice due to which he died. Then, Qadeer took Rs 150 from the victims pocket and left.

On the same night, Qadeer attacked another person near the Nampally railway station. The accused allegedly hit the victim with a stone on his head causing his death.

Hyderabad Police formed special teams to nab the accused. Based on Technical evidence and Human intelligence, the accused Qadeer was apprehended.

( With inputs from ANI )

