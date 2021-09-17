Hyderabad rape and murder case: HC orders judicial inquiry into death of accused

Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide of the accused in sensational six-year-old girl's rape and murder case.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramchander Rao ordered a judicial probe into the alleged suicide of the accused in the case. The High Court directed Warangal Metropolitan Magistrate to complete the inquiry in four weeks and submit a report in a sealed cover.

The accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad was found dead at the Ghanpur Railway track, informed the police officials on Thursday.

Speaking toover the phone, the Warangal Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi said that "The dead body of the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad has been found on the Ghanpur Railway Track in the state's Jangaon district."

According to police, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on September 9. The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Dr Ramesh had informed that the girl went missing on Thursday morning and the police received a complaint. Immediately, they started the search operation but could not find her.

Her body was found at the accused's residence on Friday morning. However, the accused was absconding. Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl in the Saidabad area of the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor