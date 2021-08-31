Hyderabad: Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reaches ED office in connection with drug case

Film director Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case.

The case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017.

ED summoned several other film personalities of Tollywood in connection with the case.

The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 after the arrest of a musician and two others and a seizure of drugs from their possession.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor