Hyderabad: Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reaches ED office in connection with drug case

By ANI | Published: August 31, 2021 11:43 AM2021-08-31T11:43:53+5:302021-08-31T11:55:03+5:30

Film director Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with a drugs case.

The case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017.

ED summoned several other film personalities of Tollywood in connection with the case.

The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 after the arrest of a musician and two others and a seizure of drugs from their possession.

