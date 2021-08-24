Hyderabad University student dies by suicide

A 27-year-old second-year M.Tech student of the University of Hyderabad allegedly killed herself in her hostel room in varsity premises here, informed the police on Monday.

According to the police, the student identified as Mounika, who hails from Telangana's Peddapalli district, was found hanging to the ceiling fan of her hostel room in the university premises.

Ch Raghunandan Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Madhapur said on Monday, "On Monday, at around 7.30 pm, we have received a call from Hyderabad Central University stating that an M. Tech student Mounika, aged 27 years, committed suicide at her hostel room in university premises. Immediately Gachibowli police reached the spot."

He said that that the police recovered a suicide note from the room which said "Sorry mom and Dad and it's my mistake".

"Mounika committed suicide by hanging herself to death in her hostel room. We have informed her parents who reside in the Pedapalli district," Rao said.

A case has been registered at the Gachibowli police station under suspicious death and the probe is underway, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor