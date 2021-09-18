"I am still in Congress": Amarinder Singh on his political future after exit as Punjab Chief Minister

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, citing continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months.Making it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes, Captain Amarinder Singh said he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades. “There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes…at the moment I am still in Congress,” he said after submitting his resignation.“I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today,” said Captain, adding that he had decided and informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the morning that he would resign.

Amrinder Singh's son tweeted today saying he will accompany his father as he hands over the resignation to the state governor. "Haha indeed indeed must go now as I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all," read Raninder Singh's tweet. The Punjab crisis has escalated dramatically over the Chief Minister's festering feud with in-house rival Navjot Singh Sidhu. In July, despite the Chief Minister's fierce resistance, the party appointed Navjot Sidhu its Punjab chief. Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators raised fresh complaints against Amarinder Singh, telling the leadership that they had no faith in his ability to honour poll promises

