I-Day: Kejriwal unfurls 115 feet high flag, lauds Delhi's education system

As the country is celebrating 75th Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled a 115 feet high flag in the national capital on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister said, "Today, we hoisted 115 feet high flag in the national capital. It's a different feeling when we see our national flag being hoisted here. We plan to put up 500 different flags of this height in the different parts of the capital."

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister recalled the sacrifices and valour of our freedom fighters. He said, "On this morning of Independence Day, let's remember the sacrifices and valour of all our freedom fighters and great men, due to which our country got freedom. Happy 75th anniversary of independence to all the countrymen."

Applauding the efforts of the doctors and frontline workers during the ongoing COVID pandemic, Kejriwal said, "I salute the doctors, nurses of the country---Who did not go home for several days and many sacrificed their lives while battling with COVID-19. We do not consider them less than a soldier of the country! Delhi Government had honoured the families of these 'soldiers' by honouring them with Rs 1 crore."

The Chief Minister also emphasized teaching 'patriotism' as a subject in schools.

"We taught all subjects, but did not study patriotism in depth. Now patriotism will be taught in Delhi schools! This is our tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "Six years ago, the people of Delhi started the education revolution. Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has an agreement with the International Board. The international board will now be available to the children of Delhi."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

