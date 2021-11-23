I-T conducts raids on two companies, search underway across 40 locations

The Income Tax department on Tuesday launched a search operation in two well-known companies in Ahmedabad, Astral Pipes and Ratnamani Metals, said a press release from the department.

The Sindhu Bhavan office of Astral Pipes has been raided.

Police staff have also been deployed around the company. More than 150 Incometax officials have joined the probe.

Investigation at 25 places in Ahmedabad and 15 places outside Gujarat. As per the details received in this regard, investigations are underway at various locations of the company in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The investigation has been conducted at 40 locations of Astral Pipes. Of these, 25 are in Ahmedabad and 15 outside Gujarat. Astral Pipes chairman Sandeep Engineer and Ratnamani chairman Prakash Sanghvi are being investigated by an Income Tax team there.

Apart from this, other directors of both the companies are also being checked there.

( With inputs from ANI )

