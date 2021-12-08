I-T raids at SAGE Group premises in Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal, Dec 8 The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday carried out searches on residential and office premises of the directors of SAGE Group in Bhopal and Indore for alleged tax evasion.

The SAGE Group is involved in the fields of education, construction etc. in Madhya Pradesh, which also runs educational institutions in the state.

The raids were carried out at its premises in Arera Colony and at another property located on Ayodhya bypass in Bhopal.

Raids were also carried out at educational institutions located in Bhopal and Indore.

"Around 10 premises in Indore and Bhopal were raided in an alleged tax evasion case," sources in the I-T department told .

