I-T sleuths raid offices of 3 top Kerala film producers

Kochi, Nov 26 Income Tax officials on Friday raided the offices of three leading Kerala film producers.

The sleuths are finding out all the details of film producers Antony Perambavoor, Anto Joseph and Liston Stephen from their office here.

The IT officials belong to the TDS wing of the Kochi office and sources in the know of things said they are inspecting the details of the recent releases of these producers through the OTT platforms.

Perambavoor is currently the biggest producer in the state and is mostly associated in producing blockbusters with superstar Mohanlal and speculation was that he has managed to sell his mega film "Marakkar - Lion of Arabia" for Rs 70 crore under OTT.

Joseph is more or less the closest aide of superstar Mammootty.

The raids at the offices of these three producers are continuing.

