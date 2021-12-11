IAF chopper crash: Squadron Leader's last rites performed in R'than

Jaipur, Dec 11 The last rites of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was killed along with 12 others, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the tragic IAF Mi-17 helicopter crash on December 8 in Tamil Nadu, were performed by his wife on Saturday at his native village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Thousands of villagers at Ghardana made a beeline to pay tributes to the brave son of the soil who sacrificed his life while serving the nation. His wife Yashwini was seen holding tightly on to Kuldeep's picture when his body was brought to the village.

The fallen soldier's mother proudly saluted her son's picture placed in front of his body.

Kuldeep Singh's wife was all mum when her husband's body was brought. Soon after performing the last rites, she broke down and hugged her mother-in-law.

Tears kept rolling down her cheeks as she said: "I Love You Kuldeep.... Jai Hind!"

Her family members were seen consoling her.

The Army officers gave a Guard of Honour to the departed Squadron Leader as people kept raising slogans right from the moment his body was brought to the village.

They also showered flowers upon Singh's body, and raised "Vande Matram" slogans.

