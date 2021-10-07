IAF day parade flypast to commemorate Indian victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

The Indian Air Force Day parade on October 8 will include formations with call signs related to the places and people involved in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"The famous Tangail airdrop operation would be depicted with three paratroopers including one from the Army jumping from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft," IAF officials said.

The Vinaash formation flying in the parade would showcase the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft.

Originally, the Hunter aircraft had decimated Pakistani armoured formations which had come to attack Indian bases in the desert with an aim to strike deep inside Indian territory.

Honouring its only Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Sekhon formation would see one each Rafale, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 fighter flying over the parade together. Meghna formation related to the famous Heli-bridging operations by the IAF to transport Army troops across the river Meghna would include Mi-17 and Chinook choppers with a howitzer underslung. ANI

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor