IAF helicopter airlifts MP home minister from flood-hit village in Datia
By ANI | Published: August 5, 2021 08:31 AM2021-08-05T08:31:13+5:302021-08-05T08:40:03+5:30
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was among those airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in flood-hit Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.
Mishra got stuck in a flood-affected village of Datia district where he had gone to help stranded people.
Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia are the districts hit by a flood in Madhya Pradesh.
On August 3, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state.
On August 4, Union Home Minister spoke to Chauhan and assured all possible help to the flood-affected state as well.
One column each of the Indian Army was deployed in flood-affected districts on August 3. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also conducted rescue operations across Shivpuri, Datia and Sheopur.
Earlier today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 7 people stranded on the roof of a temple in Datia.
( With inputs from ANI )
