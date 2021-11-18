IAF to get two simulators for Jaguar aircraft for Rs 357 cr

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Defence Ministry inked a deal worth Rs 357 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of two fixed base full mission simulators for Jaguar aircraft for Indian Air Force.

These simulators would be installed at Air Force Stations in Jamnagar and Gorakhpur.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self Reliant India), India is continuously growing in its power to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting-edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector.

The manufacturing of Fixed Base Full Mission Simulator (FBFMS) by HAL will give a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenization of defence production and the defence industry in the country.

"The commissioning of the first FBFMS with associated equipment shall be completed within 27 months from the contract at Air Force Station Jamnagar and the 2nd FBFMS shall be completed within 36 months from the contract at Air Force Station Gorakhpur," the ministry said.

With the procurement of these simulators, IAF will enhance the quality of flying training to higher standards by exposing the pilots to various contingencies in the entire operating envelope including simulation of advanced long-range weapons.

