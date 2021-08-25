IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot safe
By ANI | Published: August 25, 2021 06:37 PM2021-08-25T18:37:58+5:302021-08-25T18:45:13+5:30
A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.
Next
A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.
According to officials, the pilot is safe.
"A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Barmer, Rajasthan, during a training sortie. The pilot is safe," an official said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app