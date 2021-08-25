IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot safe

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.

According to officials, the pilot is safe.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

