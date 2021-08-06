IB, CBI did little in cases where judges of lower courts and High Courts were attacked: SC

Expressing its strongest displeasure over the way the judges of lower courts and High Courts are being allegedly attacked as they did not give orders in favour of the accused, the Supreme Court of India on Friday said that there is little that the Intelligence Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation have done so far to deal with such kind of unfortunate situation.

"IB, CBI is not helping the Judiciary at all. I am saying this with a sense of responsibility", a two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, made these scathing remarks while hearing the Suo Motu Cognizance case involving the alleged killing of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand in Dhanbad.

The CJI Ramana and Justice Surya Kant expressed their displeasure over the sorry state of affairs as the judges are being allegedly attacked when the accused persons did not get a favorable order.

The Supreme Court bench said that though the judges, who were being allegedly attacked complained to police or CBI, however, unfortunately, they didn't respond.

The CJI also went on to say that "there is little the Intelligence Bureau and the CBI have done so far to deal with such kind of unacceptable situation."

The Supreme Court was hearing the alleged death of Dhanbad Judge, Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by a vehicle while on a morning walk on July 28.

The CJI Ramana said that it is a new trend in this country, unfortunately. There is no freedom for Judge to complain. Even though judges complain to police or CBI they don't respond.

Supreme Court had on July 30 took Suo Motu Cognizance (SMC) of the alleged killing of Uttam Anand, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, after noting that this court wants to address the main issue involving the safety and security of the judicial officers across the country.

The Supreme Court also took note of the fact that there is little being done so far to ensure the safety and security of judges of lower courts and High Courts, as they are allegedly being attacked when they do not give any favorable order in favor of the accused persons.

The CCTV footage showed that the ADJ Uttam Anand was allegedly being mowed down by an autorickshaw in the Dhanbad area, according to police.

The Apex Court asked the states to file their responses by August 17 on the larger issue of security to the judges and creating a special force for court security and Judges and posted the matter for further hearing to Monday.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Advocate General (AG) for the Jharkhand government, today, during the course of the hearing, submitted to the Apex Court that it has filed a status report in the Supreme Court. The state government had already handed over the investigation into the case of the Dhanbad judge's death to CBI.

We formed 22 members Special Investigation Team (SIT) and we apprehended the driver of the vehicle in the Dhanbad Judge's alleged killing case and handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They have taken the probe.

There are several cases in the country that involve gangsters and where high-profile people are accused. So judges have threatened mentally by sending messages on Whatsapp, SMS, Complaints were made, but "the CBI has done nothing so far and there is no change in the attitude of the CBI," the CJI Ramana said.

Some states have filed their counter-affidavit. Let other States also file a counter too, the CJI said.

"List the matter on August 17, 2021. We will see after that, and pass appropriate orders," the CJI Ramana said.

After taking SMC on the issue, the Apex Court had in its last hearing sought a status report of the detailed probe going on in the matter from the Jharkhand government through its Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) within a week.

( With inputs from ANI )

