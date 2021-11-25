If we want social equality, upper caste women should be pulled out of their homes: MP Minister Bisahulal Singh

While talking about the rights of women, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Wednesday said that upper caste and influential people restrict their womenfolk to the household, so if we want social equality, then these women should be pulled out of their homes.

Speaking at an event organised by Sarvajan Sukhay Social Organization as a chief guest, the minister said that the influential people do not allow womenfolk to have social equality.

"Influential people do not let their womenfolk have social equality. They keep women confined to their homes. If you have to bring equality, then you have to pull upper caste women out of their homes," he said.

He has also passed controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP within 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor