IFFCO signs pact with IIT Delhi for innovative projects including Nanotechnology

The Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC), the research and development unit of the fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi for research consultancy, knowledge transfer and collaborative projects.

"In line with Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi' IFFCO endeavors to develop highly advanced agricultural technological projects and promote precision farming and sustainable development in the country to double farmer's income by 2022. The collaboration emphasizes on focused joint research through sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy," read a press statement.

The MoU will broaden the scope for research and technological development in the field of agriculture. It will facilitate for advanced research in the area of Nano Technology for futuristic applications. IFFCO scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars of IIT Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental related problems to find an innovative solution.

Dr US Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said, "At IFFCO, we always look forward to adopt new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level. We also believe in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming and hence increase the income of farmers and that is the reason we were able to create World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid at IFFCO. We are also committed to sustainable agriculture and look for opportunities to create new solutions for sustainable farming to reduce environmental pollution."

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, welcomed this initiative, and said, "Impetus to research and innovations will help in achieving modern agriculture system, which will be beneficial for farmers of the country. IIT Delhi is happy to collaborate with IFFCO and work together on futuristic technologies of mutual interest."

Prof. Anurag S. Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi said, "It's a matter of pride that this collaboration with IIT Delhi will benefit farmers immensely and look forward to some engaging work in the research areas like Nano technology and Material Science, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture Technologies, Environmental Science and Technology, Rural Development, Data Science, Nano-bio interface and many more in due course of time." According to the press statement, earlier, IFFCO introduced World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid through a proprietary technology developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre of IFFCO at Kalol.

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid replaces at least one bag of conventional Urea thus reduces the input cost to farmer. It will help in reducing environmental pollution and improving soil health.

Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, healthy and protects them from lodging effect. Nano Urea Liquid is found to be very effective and efficient for plant nutrition as it increases the production with improved nutritional quality.

( With inputs from ANI )

