IIT-K student drowns in river while taking selfie

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 An undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after slipping and falling into the Ganga River at Ganga Barrage in Kanpur while trying to take a selfie.

The deceased, Sejal Jain, was a second year BS student in the Department of Earth Sciences at the IIT-Kanpur.

IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant said in a statement, "During the initial investigation, it was brought to our knowledge that Sejal Jain had gone to the Ganga Barrage along with seven other students. During their visit, a few of the students, including Sejal Jain, had crossed the safety railing of the bridge and reached the ramp of the barrage gate. Sejal accidentally slipped while taking a selfie and fell into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage."

He said that the Nawabganj Police Station was contacted and the police team rushed to the location. A search team of the police went into the river and found Sejal Jain in an unconscious state. Sejal was rushed to the Hallet Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor