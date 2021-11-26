Illegal arms trade busted in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, Nov 26 The Delhi Police have busted a gang dealing in illegal weapons and arrested four criminals in this connection, an official said here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said the Narcotics Squad staff, South District, kept a strict vigil on the movement of public vehicles and set up checkpoints regularly at strategic locations.

On November 18, they received information about a person involved in supplying illegal firearms. "More details about the person were obtained by the police from social media platforms," the official said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused near a primary school, Rajpur Khurd, the police team laid a trap and apprehended two people identified as Pawan and Ankit.

On searching, two pistols including one country-made with five live cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

On sustained interrogation, the duo disclosed that they had purchased the arms and ammunition from a person named Raju. At their instance, Raju and another person, identified as Manish, were also arrested.

At the instance of both Raju and Manish, one revolver and one long barrel gun with four live cartridges and a motorcycle used in transporting the weapons were recovered.

The official said that during interrogation, it was revealed that the recovered weapons were brought from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to sell them in Delhi-NCR at high rates.

"Further investigation is underway," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor