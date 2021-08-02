I'm optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his optimism that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi cited high GST collection numbers, record vaccinations and India's Olympic sporting achievements to express hope for the future.

"As India enters August, which marks the beginning of the Amrut Mahotsav, we have seen multiple happenings which are heartening to every Indian. There has been record vaccination and the high GST numbers also signal robust economic activity," said PM Modi in a tweet.

He said, not only has PV Sindhu won a well-deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men's and women's hockey teams at the Olympics.

