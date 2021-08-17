Imams stress on preventing dowry deaths, drug abuse, suicides

At an interactive session orgsed by the Jammu and Kashmir Imam Association in Srinagar, Imams and other religious personalities stressed on raising awareness about dowry deaths, drug abuse, suicides and preventing crimes.

As per the official release by the association in Srinagar, more than two dozen Imams from the valley participated in the event.

In his address, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said that it's the responsibility of religious personalities and Imams to look after the society in all the aspects so that society becomes aware of cases of dowry deaths, drug abuse and crimes.

He also showed concern over the growing number of suicide cases in the Kashmir valley.

Lone urged all the people present there to work for peace and issues faced by society.

Later, all members of the association and Imams present there assured full cooperation in these endeavours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor