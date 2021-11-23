IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, heavy rains predicted over next few days

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and an orange alert for November 25 and 26.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days.

IMD further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26."

