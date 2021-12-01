IMD predicts above-normal rainfall for Dec-Feb for 6 states

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted above-normal rainfall for December to February for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala.

"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added.

"Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.

"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," it said.

Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in November, While, torrential rains claimed 27 lives in Kerala in October.

While unprecedented rainfall claimed the lives of 44 people in Andhra Pradesh.

With inputs from ANI

