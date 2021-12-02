IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Gangetic parts of West Bengal between Dec 4-6

Thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall at most places are very likely to occur over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from December 4 to December 6, 2021, said Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday.

On December 4, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over East Midnapore districts, hence an orange alert had been issued in this regard, added IMD.

While heavy rain (7-11cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts, hence a yellow alert had been issued, added the IMD.

On December 5, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah districts, hence an orange alert had been issued, the IMD stated.

While on December 5, heavy rain (7-11cm) was likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman and Malda districts, hence a yellow alert had been issued.

"Yesterday's low-pressure area concentrated into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area overSoutheast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea now lies over Southeast Bay of Bengalwith the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels," said the weather bulletin.

"It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Then it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," it added.

"It is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around 04th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to move north northeastwards. Under its influence, Thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall at most places are very likely to occur over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from December 4 to December 6, 2021, "it further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor