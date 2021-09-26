IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas today

Published: September 26, 2021

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, adjoining areas today

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi (Kalkaji, Tughlakabad) and Noida during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier this month, senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at IMD said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years.

