IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi-NCR today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of Delhi and NCR in the next two hours.

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

