IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend
By ANI | Published: November 20, 2021 11:06 AM2021-11-20T11:06:10+5:302021-11-20T11:15:12+5:30
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.
"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," said Nagarathna
"Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app