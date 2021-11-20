IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

By ANI | Published: November 20, 2021 11:06 AM2021-11-20T11:06:10+5:302021-11-20T11:15:12+5:30

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend | IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

Next

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," said Nagarathna

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :India Meteorological DepartmentChennai met departmentRegional meteorological department of delhiRegional meteorological departmentThe india meteorological departmentImd regional meteorological centreIndia meteorological department regionalIndia meteorological