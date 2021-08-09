IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, nearby areas today

Light to moderate intensity rains would occur over the national capital and adjoining areas on Monday morning, informed the India Meteorological Department.

In a tweet, the weather agency said, "On August 9, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Deoband, Amroha (U.P), Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur(Haryana) during next 2 hours."

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Meteorological Department informed that light rains would lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby areas.

Taking to Twitter, IMD had tweeted, "08/08/2021: 21:00 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi,...."

"Bareilly, Badayun, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Viratnagar, Deeg, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality is in the moderate category due to slow dispersion and scattered rain. Due to stagnation and wind flow from north-west side having low rainfall possible intrusion of dust/polluted air-mass will degrade the air quality index (AQI) is forecasted to a higher side of moderate category for the next three days.

Yesterday, Delhi reported an AQI of 88, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.

( With inputs from ANI )

