IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

By ANI | Published: August 9, 2021 09:59 AM2021-08-09T09:59:31+5:302021-08-09T10:10:02+5:30

Thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the national capital and parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, forecasted India Meteorological Department.

IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana | IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

Next

Thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the national capital and parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, forecasted India Meteorological Department.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency at 8.10 am.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli (U.P.).

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday, and early hours of Monday morning, along with a generally cloudy sky.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :India Meteorological DepartmentChennai met departmentRegional meteorological department of delhiRegional meteorological departmentThe india meteorological department