IMD predicts light to moderate rains in parts of Delhi, adjoining areas

Published: September 13, 2021 07:53 AM

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rains during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

Earlier, on Sunday, the national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city. The continuous rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

