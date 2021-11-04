In 60 days, 2 stars shine in J&K; Generation-Next rejects Pak agenda, chooses career over violence

New Delhi/Srinagar, Nov 4 In 60 days, two stars emerged from Jammu and Kashmir, a teenage boy, Tanmay Gupta, who became the first boy from the Union Territory to top NEET examination, and Umran Malik who clocked 150 kmph on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tanmay, son of Dr Akshay Gupta and Dr Shivali Gupta, has become a hero for youngsters by securing the first rank in the national examination. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, was the first one to congratulate the teenage boy.

"Congratulations to Tanmay Gupta from Jammu who created history in NEET 2021 with hard work and determination. The national topper with 720 marks, Tanmay is the pride of J&K. It is a great achievement & the whole J&K is proud of you. Also, my best wishes to all successful students from J&K," LG said in a tweet.

Another sensation from Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu, Umran Malik, son of a local fruit and vegetable seller, clocked 150 kmph on his IPL debut for SunrisersHyderabad last month. He joined the club of JavagalSrinath, Varun Aaron and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rise of Tanmay and Umran is an indication that youth from J&K are eager to compete with the world. Both of them have proven one thing that if J&K youth get a chance they can prove their mettle in any field.

In 2010, Dr Shah Faesal, became the first youngster from J&K to top the Union Public Service Commission examinations. Dr Faesal topping the UPSC inspired many youth in Jammu and Kashmir to follow his footsteps and after him many youth cracked these exams.

Turning Point

During the past one decade, the J&K youth have been trying to break the shackles to get recognition and are not shying away from competing with the youth from the rest of the country. Their dreams have got wings after August 5, 2019-when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories-since that day the world has opened up for them.

Opportunities are knocking at their doors and they are out to grab the chances they get.

During the past two years top-notch people from across the country have visited the newly carved out Union Territory and have assured the youth that they can build their lives and careers within J&K and outside the UT. The Kashmir based leaders, who used to claim that J&K would burn once the special status of the erstwhile State is scrapped, have been left speechless as the people have preferred peace, prosperity and development over violence.

Pak finding no support

Jammu and Kashmir moving towards the new heights has not gone well with people sitting across the Line of Control. They are unable to believe that they are not finding any support in the Himalayan region, which Pakistan till August 5, 2019, claimed was a "disputed territory."

Militant handlers and the hate mongers sitting across the LoC are trying their best to keep the pot boiling. They have set up hundreds of social media accounts to preach radicalization. Despite Jamaat-e-Islami being banned the cadres of the organization are trying to lure the youth towards guns and violence. Besides sending arms and ammunition across the LoC, the militant handlers are pushing in narcotics to generate money to keep the militancy alive in J&K and to turn youngsters into drug addicts.

Youth grabbing opportunities

Even as desperate attempts are being made from the other side, youth in J&K are not getting lured towards death and destruction anymore. They are choosing life over death. The Generation-Next has shown that it's more inclined towards building its future and career, and nothing is going to prevent it from chasing dreams.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, during his recent J&K visit made it clear that he won't talk to anyone except Kashmiri youth.

Shah while addressing a function in Srinagar said, "I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth."

"The repealing of Article 370 had only one intention - to put Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh on the path of development. You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he added.

In September this year Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha felicitated as many as 46 young achievers from various fields including health, education, sports, adventure sports, social work, journalism, environment conservation, art and music.

While addressing the young achievers in Srinagar LG Sinha said, "Young leaders facilitate creation of a prosperous society that did not exist before. Young leaders, young minds can alone solve the entire world's great problems and generate more ideas and resources to confront the future challenges."

Empowerment

After J&K's special status has been revoked the government has ensured that youth are empowered and they remain the focus.

The J&K youth have responded positively and are out to conquer the world. Since 2019, the J&K government has advertised 20,000 vacancies and the recruitment process stands expedited. Many sporting, music, cultural, literary and other events have been held across J&K to enable the youngsters to showcase their talent. Hundreds of J&K youth have been provided scholarships under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme and they are pursuing their education in different states across the country. Plethora of opportunities have been created for the youngsters and the results are evident.

Youth giving befitting reply

The government encouraging youth to come forward and build their lives has hit hard the agenda of militant and separatist handlers sitting across the Line of Control. Despite losing the proxy war that Pakistan has been fighting in J&K for the past 30-years, the elements inimical to peace are not ready to give up. But J&K youth have given them a befitting reply. Street protests and stone pelting in Kashmir have become history. Many youth have laid down arms and have joined the mainstream. Attempts of Pakistan to disrupt the change in J&K are not yielding any results.

Youngsters like Tanmay Gupta and Umran Malik have emerged as new role models for J&K youth. Both the stars have set an example and many youth will follow their footsteps in the near future as they have set the new benchmarks of success. Youngsters are leading from the front to put the erstwhile State on the path of development. J&K youth are the power and they have taken the lead role.

Nothing can stop them from changing the destiny of their people, who have been facing the onslaught from the other side of the LoC for the past three decades.

