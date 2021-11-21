In 75 years, India hasn't progressed as much as it could have done since it didn't take right path: RSS chief

India did not progress as much as it could have done in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering at the Sant Ishwar Samman 2021 in New Delhi, Bhagwat said, "In these 75 years, we did not progress as much as we could have done. If we move on the path of progress, we will move ahead. But we did not take that path, so we did not progress much."

"The people of India have considered this land as their motherland since ancient times. If we continue to do the same and work together as brothers and sisters, there is no chance that India won't progress," he added

"There is an inherent strength of our civilisation that we have continued to survive. We are a nation of 130 crore people over a 3,000 km-long territory. The civilisations of ancient Greece and Rome perished but Indian civilisation has survived. We have an ideal before us: To educate the world and not to conquer it," Bhagwat said.

He also said that service to society only for a ticket in elections is not service, but serving selflessly is true service, so service should not be done just out of political motives.

People should not only chant Jai Shri Ram but should also try to become like Lord Ram, he further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

